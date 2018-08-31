‘Bharat Ke Veer’ trust formed to assist slain CAPF troopers’ kin

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a “Bharat ke Veer” Trust has been formed for providing assistance to the families of slain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

The Trust is headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former national badminton champion Pullela Gopichand are among six trustees.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took up the initiative in 2017. The success has been stupendous. It has now been formalised into a registered Trust, Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets.

“The Trust has been created for providing a platform to all citizens to contribute and provide assistance to the families of martyred CAPF personnel,” he said.

“The Ministry of Finance has given its approval to the Trust under 80(G) which means that all contributions to the Trust will be exempted under Income Tax,” he added.

–IANS

aks/in