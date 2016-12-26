Bharat Petroleum to meet Indian Oil in Beighton Cup final

Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Indian Oil registered comfortable victories in the semi-finals of the 121st All India Beighton Cup hockey tournament here on Monday.

While Bharat Petroleum thrashed defending champions Punjab National Bank (PNB) 5-2, Indian Oil beat ONGC 5-3.

For Bharat Petroleum, India vice-captain and forward S.V. Sunil was the star scoring four goals with Jarnail Singh netting the other.

Gagandeep Singh and Shamsher reduced the margin for PNB.

In the other last-four clash, former international Deepak Thakur scored a brace for Indian Oil. V.R. Raghunath and Roshan Minz also sounded the board for Indian Oil, while junior hockey World Cup champion team members Gurjant Singh and Vikramjeet Singh scored for ONGC.

The final will take place on Tuesday.

