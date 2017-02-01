Bharat Rang Mahotsav begins on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The 19th edition of the National School of Drama’s (NSD) Bharat Rang Mahotsav is set to begin here from Thursday with special focus on the different genres of Indian theatre.

The performances will be held at Abhimanch, Open Air Theatre, Bahumukh and Sammukh at the NSD Campus as well as LTG Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium and Shri Centre for Performing Arts at Mandi House here.

The 21-day festival will see artists from 12 foreign countries including England, Russia, Italy, Israel, Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Romania, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh besides India.

There will be 94 theatre performances and 15 foreign productions. The festival will include 10 traditional folk theatre performances.

“NSD brings together all the theatre people of India and abroad through Bharat Rang Mahotsav. It is one of the best platforms and we have to present all the elements which are native to the Indian Theatre,” Waman Kendre, Director, National School of Drama, said in a statement.

This year’s theatre carnival will include three tributary plays, six diploma productions and also five plays by living theatre luminaries from across the country like Sonal Mansingh, Bibhash Chakravati, Arjun Deo Charan, D.P. Sinha and Suresh Bharadwaj.

Apart from these performances, the festival will feature Living Legend Series, Master Classes, Youth Forum and Director’s Meet as an integral part of this theatre fiesta.

–IANS

