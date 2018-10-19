Bharatpur double murder: Accused held after 15 months in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested one of the masterminds of the “bloody clash” in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur in which two people were shot dead and 14 others sustained severe injuries.

After a chase of 15 months, Shiv Narayan, 41, was arrested on October 7 from west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area for killing two people during a clash between two groups over land in Pichoona village, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla said.

On July 14, 2017, a shootout took place in the fields of the village when a mob of about 60 persons armed with guns, pistols, revolvers, axes and iron rods assaulted another group in a property dispute while they were ploughing the field.

In this incident, hundreds of rounds were fired by the assailants.

–IANS

