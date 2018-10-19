Bharti Airtel’s Q2 consolidated net profit falls 65%

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 65.4 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 119 crore, down from Rs 343 crore reported in the corresponding period of financial year 2017-18.

Airtel’s total income during the period under review was Rs 20,422 crore, down 6.2 per cent from Rs 21,777 crore earned during the July-September quarter last year.

The shares of Bharti Airtel on the BSE closed at Rs 295.85 per share, down Rs 20.90 or 6.60 per cent from its previous close.

