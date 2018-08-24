Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda inaugurated the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir on Friday.

Inaugurating the medical college, the Chief Minister said the opening of the medical college and hospital in Balangir, which was a dream of the local people, will help achieve quality health care service in the locality.

“In 2000, the total MBBS seats in the state were 321. After the inauguration of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Mayurbhanj and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir, the number of seats has increased to 950,” said the Chief Minister.

He further said that after the inauguration of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Baleswar next month, Odisha will have total 1,050 MBBS seats.

