Bhopal councillor’s husband suspended from BJP

Bhopal, July 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manful Meena’s husband and party worker Shyam Meena has been suspended over a tussle with Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar and MLA Rameshwar Sharma, an official said.

BJP’s Madhya Pradesh chief Rakesh Singh ordered the suspension of Shyam Meena late on Sunday.

The altercation happened earlier that day when Sanjar and Sharma were inaugurating a road in councillor Meena’s area. Claiming that the road had already been inaugurated, Shyam Meena opposed them and got into a fight.

–IANS

