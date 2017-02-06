Bhopal’s killer got fake death certificate for his mother

Bhopal, Feb 6 (IANS) A Bhopal resident arrested on the charge of murdering his live-in partner here and his parents in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur had got a fake death certificate for his mother from Itarsi town of Madhya Pradesh.

According to official sources, accused Udyan Das got the certificate issued that his mother Indrani died of natural causes on February 5, 2013, from Itarsi Municipal Committee in Hoshangabad district.

Hoshangabad Superintendent of Police Pratap Singh told IANS on Monday that the police have not received any complaint regarding the fake death certificate, and action will be taken after receiving the complaint.

The accused who murdered his live-in partner Shweta Sharma (28) and entombed her body in his house, revealed during interrogation that he murdered both his parents in 2010 and interred the two bodies in their house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh in a way similar to what he did in the case of Shweta, Bhopal Superintendent of Police Sidhartha Bahuguna told IANS.

He said a police team from Bhopal has since been dispatched to Raipur to check the veracity of Das’ statement about his parents’ murder.

Das had come in contact with Shweta, who hailed from Bokaro in West Bengal, through a social networking site and was living with her at his Saket Nagar residence since June 2016. Both had a fight in December 2016, following which he allegedly murdered her.

He built a concrete platform in his first floor house over Shweta’s body to conceal his crime. The murder came to light after he was questioned by the police after the tower location of Shweta’s mobile phone was located to Saket Nagar area.

Shweta’s family had registered a missing complaint with Bankura police in West Bengal.

The Gobindpura police said the concrete platform was broken on Thursday night and the body buried underneath was recovered.

–IANS

Hindi/lok/vt