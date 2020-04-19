Bhubaneswar, Cuttack continue to be under lockdown

Bhubaneswar, April 19 (IANS) The Odisha government on Sunday said lockdown restrictions will continue in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy informed that the twin cities continue to be under lockdown restrictions.

“While the agriculture sector is being cautiously opened up there will be not much change in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack as far as rhythm of lives of citizens is considered. The twin cities continue to be under lockdown restrictions. Pls continue to observe stay at home & be safe!” tweeted the chief secretary.

Following the central government guidelines, the state government has relaxed certain restrictions for agriculture and allied activities during the second phase of lockdown in the state.

As the state government has intensified sample testing in the capital city, the chief secretary informed that more than 2,500 samples were taken in 3 days.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that lockdown status will continue in the capital city to contain the spread of COVID-19 till a review of the situation.

Bhubaneswar has turned into a Covid-19 hotspot reporting 46 positive cases out of total 61 cases in Odisha.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said the lockdown restrictions in place in Bhubaneswar city limits since March 22 will continue until further orders.

“So, please do not expect any change tomorrow, i.e. on 20 April. The situation is under review. We request citizens for their continued co-operation,” said Sarangi.

He said the state government employees in Bhubaneswar are requested to show identity card and letter from head of office mobilising for duty and police personnel will let them go.

IT & ITES companies in Bhubaneswar are requested to continue with present Work from Home arrangement and function with a maximum of 25 per cent staff coming to office, said Sarangi.

