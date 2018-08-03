Bhullar leads at Fiji International golf

Fiji, Aug 4 (IANS) Indias Gaganjeet Bhullar snatched the third round lead with a three-under-par 69 at the Fiji International golf tournament here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has won under blustery conditions before, most notably in Macau and he believes he can replicate that similar winning form as he holds a one-shot advantage over the Australian quartet of Jake McLeon, Jarryd Felton, Terry Pilkadaris and Andrew Dodt with his three-day total of eight-under-par 208.

McLeon, who finished tied-second in Thailand last week, hopes to ride on his good form and surmount a challenge on the day which matters most after returning with a 70 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Overnight leader Ben Campbell of New Zealand meanwhile had a day to forget when he saw his four-shot advantage wiped out after returning with a 77 to slip down to sixth place.

South Africa’s Ernie Els, a four-time Major champion and former world number one, underlined his credentials by signing for a 69 to haul himself back into contention.

