Bhullar wins Fiji International golf

Fiji, Aug 5 (IANS) India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar withstood intense pressure and produced one of the best shots of the week on the 17th hole which eventually sealed his ninth Asian Tour win at the Fiji International golf tournament here on Sunday.

Staring at yet another bridesmaid finish this season, the Indian showed he would not be cowed under pressure as he holed a monstrous chip from outside the green for an eagle-three.

That eagle provided him with some relief as he would head into the last hole with a one-shot advantage over Australia’s Anthony Quayle, who had earlier broken the course record with his nine-under-par 63 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Bhullar hit his approach shot straight onto the green on 18 and left his birdie putt just short of the hole. An easy tap-in for par for a winning total of 14-under-par 274 would soon confirm the 30-year-old as the newest winner of the Fiji International presented by Fiji Airways.

Quayle, who started the day two shots back of Bhullar, surmounted a late challenge when he stormed home with three birdies and two eagles in his back-nine.

However, it was still not enough to catch Bhullar on a day when the Indian showed great composure and mental courage.

Major winner Ernie Els of South Africa also staged a late comeback by closing with a 65 to share the third place with New Zealand’s Ben Campbell.

–IANS

