Bhushan Kumar seeks goddess Saraswati’s blessings for creative world

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) T-series owner Bhushan Kumar said on Sunday that everyone in creative world should be blessed by goddess Saraswati as she is the goddess of creativity.

Entire Bollywood celebrity brigade attended director Anurag Basu’s annual Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami day at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Celebrities, such as Bhushan Kumar along with wife Divya Khosla Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and many more were present on the occasion.

Talking about the annual puja, Bhushan Kumar said: “I am feeling quite happy as there are only few such functions that happen in Mumbai. We usually witness such things in Delhi during Navratri. Dada has been organising it and we have been coming here for almost five years now. Dada has been doing it for almost 25 years and I hope he keeps doing as long as he lives…it brings everyone together. It gives you such an amazing positive feeling.”

Bhushan Kumar further said that he believes that people working in a creative world should always seek blessings of goddess Saraswati. “She is the goddess of creativity and everyone who the creative world should be blessed by her. We’re from creative world, so it is always better to have goddess Sarawati’s blessings.”

Stunning and talented actress Katrina Kaif was seen in a traditional outfit. She was wearing a yellow suit. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also opted for the traditional outfit — kurta pajama.

Among other Bollywood celebrities present on the occasion to seek blessings at the pooja were Patralekhaa, Ishita Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar, Sumona Chakravarti and Asha Negi.

–IANS

iv/nir