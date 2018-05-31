Bhutan to observe World Environment Day by going traffic free

Thimpu, June 4 (IANS) Bhutan will observe Pedestrians’ Day to mark the World Environment Day on Tuesday.

According to a notification from the Royal Bhutan Police (Traffic division), all the core urban town areas across the country will be closed for traffic.

In Thimphu city, the main traffic routes such as Chang-Lam and Norzin-Lam will be closed for traffic from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

However, emergency service vehicles will be allowed to ply on the two main routes.

To mark the day, several plantation programmes and cleaning campaigns have also been planned.

World Environment Day is the UN’s principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment across the globe.

–IANS

