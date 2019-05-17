Bhuvan Bam takes on exam dread in new video

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Digital star Bhuvan Bam’s latest YouTube video “The Brighter Side” sends out a strong message regarding examination fear amongst students.

“I made The Brighter Side to highlight an important issue — teens who suffer from exam fears. Suicidal tendencies, disappointments are a major concern for kids these days and there is no one they can talk to. I feel it’s my duty to create awareness around these topics,” the “BB Ki Vines” star said in a statement.

The video talks about how comparing examination scores with peers, and always competing based on who scored higher, takes a toll on the mental health of students. It shows how taxing it can get to be surrounded by the fear of disappointing others on account of scoring lesser than peers.

