Bhuvneshwar out of Pakistan match with hamstring injury

Manchester, June 16 (IANS) Bhuvneshwar Kumar won’t be able to take further part in India’s World Cup tie against Pakistan. Kumar injured his hamstring while bowling the fourth ball of the fifth over and had to walk off the field, here on Sunday.

Vijay Shankar finished the over, even picking the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq off the very first ball he bowled. Shankar continued bowling, first alternating with Jasprit Bumrah and then Hardik Pandya as Kohli kept motioning to the dressing room for an update on Kumar.

Eventually, the on air commentators said after the 10th over of the Pakistan innings that Kumar won’t be taking further part in the match. He had bowled two overs and four balls in the match, conceding 8 runs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma scored 140 off 113 balls as India posted 336/5 in 50 overs after put into bat. Captain Virat Kohli also chipped in with a quickfire 77, while K.L. Rahul scored 57, sharing a 136-run opening stand with Rohit.

–IANS

rkm/arm