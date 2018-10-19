Bibhu Mohapatra to showcase at Make in Odisha Conclave 2018

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (IANS) The forthcoming Make in Odisha Conclave (MIO) 2018, the state government’s flagship biennial global investors summit, will see designer Bibhu Mohapatra presenting a fashion show.

The event has been scheduled during the valedictory session of MIO on November 13 and will have a fashion show curated by the designer. It will be organised by the Odisha government in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology and other stakeholders.

The globally renowned US-based fashion designer of Odia origin, who has dressed numerous national and international celebrities including Frieda Pinto, Mary J. Blige, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Blunt, and Taraji P. Henson, will also speak at the event.

In line with the ‘I am Odisha’, the theme of the conclave which celebrates the success of Odias worldwide, Mohapatra will deliver a TED-style talk on the creative economy which would touch upon his personal journey from Rourkela to New York and his experience of starting a label and making a leading fashion brand out of it in the US.

He will also talk about the mega trends in the creative economy of today in addition to throwing some light on Odisha’s creative economy. The talk will be followed by a fashion show wherein Odisha-based handloom work shall also be showcased in draping of saris and local textile pieces.

“I am honoured to be invited by the Odisha government to be part of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018. Having lived the first 23 years of my life here before moving to the US, Odisha has always been close to my heart. I look forward to sharing my experiences with the audience at MIO and help showcase Odisha’s creative potential to the world,” Mohapatra, founder and CEO, BIBHU, said in a statement.

Sanjeev Chopra, Odisha’s Principal Secretary for Industries, said: “Make in Odisha Conclave is not just a confluence of investors and government officials but also a platform for entrepreneurs in the creative economy who have leveraged their ideas and imagination to build enterprises that don’t really rely on land, incentives or power.”

“Odisha has had a deep association with creativity since many centuries. The State is not just a hub of minerals but is also home to many artistes and creative experts. We are elated to have Bibhu Mohapatra amongst us to share his experiences and inspire more such success stories from Odisha,” Chopra added.

The second edition of the biennial Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 has been scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 11-15, with the last two days being devoted to sectoral meetings.

–IANS

nv/rb/vm