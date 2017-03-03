Bidding war breaks on in rental market

Not-so-long-ago, people who couldn’t afford to buy a house or an apartment resigned themselves to renting until they could afford one. These days, people are worried about not being able to afford rent!

The rising cost of owning a home continues to make it unaffordable for young people and a majority of new immigrants, unless of course they happen to be moneyed investors. This has put a strain on the rental market which in turn has seen rental prices going up steadily and the number of rentals falling.

The number of condo apartments rented through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during 2016 in the Greater Toronto Area dropped two per cent to 26,602 units, according to January report released by the firm. That’s the first annual decline reported by Urbanation since it started monitoring the data in 2011.

Condo rents rose 12 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, with the average condo now renting for $30.80 per square metre ($2.77 per square foot), or $1,990 per month, says Urbanation.

And according to another analysis by the Toronto Real Estate Board, the average rate for a one-bedroom condo apartment listed on MLS in the fourth quarter of 2016 is $1,776, up 7.4 per cent from the previous year.

While Toronto and the GTA remain an investor’s paradise, landlords now rule the roost and simply extort the highest possible rent someone is prepared to pay.

Many young people are spending 50 per cent of their income or more in some cases for rent, this is forcing them to cut back on other expenses and not allowing them to save enough for a home of their own in the future. It’s a Catch-22 situation.

Another consequence is that young people, the creative types and others will simply opt to re-locate to other cities and towns, which may benefit those communities but deprive Toronto of a valuable demographic and workforce that employers require in the city.

Landlords are now holding their own bidding wars with prospective renters who are desperate.

How long can this continue is anybody’s guess. – CINEWS