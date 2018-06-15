Bids for Madhya Pradesh 26 MWp rooftop solar project by July

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Bids for 26 MWp (mega watt peak) rooftop solar programme being implemented by Madhya Pradesh are to be submitted in July, the state government said on Tuesday.

An official release here said the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) has recently floated the tender to develop 26 MWp of rooftop solar projects under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode.

“Under the RESCO model, the project developer will invest, build and operate the rooftop solar project by using the mix of ‘its own funds’ and ‘taking debt’, to generate electricity and sell it to the beneficiary,” it said.

MPUVNL said the second pre-bid meeting for this tender will be held here on Friday. RESCOs from across the country are expected to participate in the meeting.

Bids for the tender are to be submitted by July 9.

Under the provisions of the tender, the rooftop projects are targeted for commissioning within 9 months from the date of execution of power purchase agreements with the beneficiary procurers.

–IANS

