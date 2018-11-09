Bieber, Baldwin share passionate kiss in new photo

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Singer Justin Bieber shared an intimate photograph featuring him and his wife Hailey Baldwin kissing each other passionately.

Bieber, 24, posted a black and white Instagram of the couple kissing as Baldwin, 21, wrapped her arms around Bieber, reported people.com.

The post’s caption also revealed a sweet nickname that Bieber may have chosen for Baldwin. It reads, “Hunny buns punkin.”

Bieber and Baldwin wed in a secret ceremony in September. They haven’t been shy about public display of affection as photographers have repeatedly snapped them holding hands and locking lips in public.–IANS

