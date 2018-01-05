Bieber, Gomez behaving like ‘lovesick school kids’

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who have rekindled their relationship, are behaving like “two lovesick school kids”.

Bieber and Gomez got back together in December 2017, weeks after she split from her boyfriend The Weeknd.

Their common friends say they are more in love than ever, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“They are like two lovesick school kids who can’t get enough of each other,” a source told The Blast.

The couple is seeking guidance from their Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz about their relationship.

“They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before. They’ve clearly had issues in the past, so they’re receiving some guidance from Carl. They love each other (and) truly do want the best for each other,” the source said.

