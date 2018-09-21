Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share steamy kiss

Rome, Sep 23 (IANS) Engaged star couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a steamy kiss on a luxury yacht in Italy.

He has reportedly rented a $13,000 a night villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello to enjoy with the love of his life.

The Canadian singer, 25, looked like he was having the time of his life as he spent quality time with his soon to be wife who wore a skimpy black bikini while they were on a yacht on the Amalfi Coast on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In between showering each other with kisses, they seemed immersed in an intense conversation.

