Big B, Abhishek get nostalgic as ‘Paa’ turns 10

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan turned super nostalgic and emotional as their film “Paa” completed 10 years on Wednesday.

Directed by R. Balki, “Paa” narrated the story of a 12-year-old boy named Auro (played by Amitabh), who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria. In the movie, Abhishek played the role of Big B’s father while Vidya Balan was seen as his mother.

As the film turned 10, Big B and son looked back at the film’s memories.

“PAA!! 10 years already. This first film I produced. It would not have been possible without the conviction of this mad visionary called R. Balki! Not many know, I didn’t want to act in the film ( wasn’t convinced about my role) Balki and I were shooting an ad together and he spent the day convincing me.

“After hours of badgering, in an attempt to just get him to stop – I said yes! It turned out to be such a fun and memorable experience. I’m so glad he had the tenacity and belief in my capabilities to relentlessly pursue me. His conviction in me and his ability to steer me through this journey is something I will never be able to repay him for or thank him enough for. I’m so proud of this film,” Abhishek wrote on Instagram.

Abhishek also thanked his father “for having faith in his son to firstly play his father and then allow him to produce an Amitabh Bachchan film”.

“To Vidya, Arundhathi ji, Paresh ji and the rest of the cast for being flawless and so supportive. I owe you all so much gratitude ( coz I’m sure I signed all your checks ????). And lastly to the audience for seeing the film and making it such a success. Forever indebted,” he added.

“Paa” won two National Awards — the Best Actor honour for Amitabh Bachchan, and also the Best Hindi Film trophy.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared that he’s astonished to see the film’s accomplishment and amazed at its outcome.

“R Balki.. the creator and the executor of this dream of his .. efficient and ever in disguised concept .. ever giving me reason to believe that before his attention to me , what exactly does he consume … what Balki .. I do wish too know …. his endeavours continue .. his unique ideas prevail ever .. well actually every other week .. all in a space that bring exclamation of desire to be getting on with it ( barring a few recent ones) .. thank you Balki for your enthusiasm and endeavour each time .. we will get together again soon .. but on the ‘other’ one.

“.. and for the 10 years that have nourished the appetite may it be acknowledged as this advert directors immense potential in its creative balance,” Big B wrote.

