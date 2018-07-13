Big B decodes fashion trends (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he either donates his old clothes to the needy or keeps them for himself as he believes fashion has a cyclical nature.

“It took time for the human to realise that clothing could be a work of art. It now covers most of our clothing, more with art than practicality… When design searches, art takes the shape of changed design – where to place that obscure artwork, the painting of objects and other material, the use of metallic contents and coloured and semi precious stones on them… the footwear too… and in time, they all repeat themselves,” Big B wrote on his blog.

He added: “I do not destroy old clothing. I give them away to the needy, or keep some for myself for they in turn shall be the fashion within years… It is the narrow drain pipe trousers today, it will become the flared wide bottomed soon. Some already are… glory be, for the purchase of the new shall be limited, or none at all.’

Pankaj deserved National Award for ‘Ek Doctor Ki Maut’: Shabana

Actress Shabana Azmi says her “Ek Doctor Ki Maut” co-actor Pankaj Kapur deserved to win a National Award for his performance.

“Pankaj Kapur should have won the National Award for ‘Ek Doctor Ki Maut’. I loved working in the film directed by Tapan Sinha,” Shabana tweeted on Sunday.

The 1990-released film, which touched upon the themes of ostracism and bureaucratic negligence, features Pankaj as a doctor who discovers a vaccine for leprosy but others take the credit for it. Shabana plays his wife in the movie.

Kirron loves how Anupam can laugh at himself

Actress-politician Kirron Kher finds it endearing that her actor-husband has the ability to see the lighter side of life.

“What I love about Anupam is his great sense of humour. And his ability to laugh at himself,” Kirron tweeted.

She wrote this in reaction to Anupam’s tweet on how losing almost 130,000 followers left him with panic, memory loss, disbelief, anxiety and (he) questioned his eyesight.

“Even though I was explained patiently that it is part of cleaning up policy. But I felt like they expelled me from their wealth,” he had tweeted on Saturday.

