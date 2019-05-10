Big B gives sneak peek into his ‘Chehre’ look

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) A long white beard knotted at the end, a hand-knit beret and dark-rimmed spectacles are what set apart megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s look in his new film “Chehre”.

Big B gave his extended family on social media a glimpse into his look for the mystery thriller, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

“Just a few glimpses of ‘Chehre’, the film I started for Rumi Jaffery. A long-standing commitment and happy that I was able to honour it,” Amitabh wrote on his blog where he shared three photographs from the film’s shoot.

On Twitter, he only shared a silhouette photograph, and wrote: “Another meter down. Started new film with Rumi Jaffery. ‘Chehre’, a long-standing commitment, now fructifying.”

The movie, for which shooting is underway in Mumbai, also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan was ecstatic to share screen space with Big B.

He tweeted an “uncanny coincidence” on Sunday: “Yesterday was my first scene with Mr. Bachchan and in the course of our conversation, just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of ‘Zanjeer’, a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother.”

“Chehre”, set for release on February 21, 2020, also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.

