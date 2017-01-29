Big B hopes documenting India’s film history gets attention

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Indian cine icon Amitabh Bachchan hopes due attention is paid to the “noble cause” of documentation of India’s film history, an “amenity” that he feels is “much needed”.

In a blog post, Amitabh steered attention towards a work-in-progress project for the print medium in this respect.

He shared how he and “Deewaar” co-writer Javed Akhtar on Saturday sat down to discuss many reasons and aspects of the iconic film “for a print medium… which should be out shortly”.

“Moments like these lend much to the documentation of history and the prevailing circumstances with all the right stories of the times, as a documentation of record. Posterity shall never forgive us if we did not do this,” he said.

“And as we talk, there are certain very keen and interested gentlemen and ladies that are fervently working towards this end… A documentation and restoration of our filmic history through the years from its beginning… A most noble cause, and one that needs to be done most sincerely and urgently,” the veteran actor added.

He said: “The process of thinking has begun and hopefully some attention shall be given to this most needed amenity… I shall be getting back on this… Pretty soon.”

–IANS

rb/vt