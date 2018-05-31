Big B not with Jaya on 45th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heart-warming black and white photograph showing him and his actress wife Jaya on the occasion of their 45th wedding anniversary on Sunday. But the couple won’t be celebrating the day together as Jaya is travelling.

On Sunday, Amitabh shared an old photograph of himself with wife Jaya and thanked individuals who sent flowers and wished the couple on Twitter and Instagram.

He wrote: “The flowers and wishes adorn the house … our wedding anniversary, June 3, 1973. Now 45 years.

“It is about to chime the bell for midnight, the 3rd of June, time to call the wife who travels and to wish her for the years together. Tomorrow shall be another day… normal for most, special for some. Life shuffles about and continues its long and justifiable journey.”

With Mumbai getting its first monsoon shower on Saturday evening, the 75-year-old actor expressed his happiness over the weather but pondered on the condition of the farmers and the homeless.

He posted: “Nature waits for this moment an entire year; as do we for the relief of summer and the gentleness of climate around. But does it bring succour to them that farm and harvest; to them that dwell without roof upon the pavements; to them that work their jobs for earnings on open skies?”

–IANS

