Big B obliges selfie seekers in Glasgow (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Glasgow to shoot “Badla”, says he was pleasantly surprised to see the number of Indian migrants there, among whom were some selfie seekers too.

Big B blogged about the experience: “The ‘Badla’ first day with all the confusion and uncertainty began today… Out on the streets of this city of Glasgow…cloudy, drizzle, then sun… the Saturday crowds of the young and free on and about on the streets and clubs, and moi (me) negotiating the ‘selfie’ seekers with enough abandon and consent.

“Did not realise there are sufficient migrant from way back home inhabiting space and comment on the premises where we work… most pleasant and surprised… some a little abrupt and angular, because of the preventive security, but still filled with laughter and joy…good to know.”

“Badla” is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It also features Amitabh’s “Pink” co-actor Taapsee Pannu.

Ekta Kapoor soaks in FIFA fever in Moscow

Producer Ekta Kapoor is on a holiday in Moscow, where she is soaking in the football fervour with the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“A holiday out of my comfort zone. At the FIFA 18 Moscow. A much needed change, Change is the only constant,” Ekta tweeted along with a selfie in which she is seen on the stands.

She has been enjoying herself.

“First football match seen!!! And what a fun one it was,” Ekta tweeted on Saturday.

Her latest production “Veere Di Wedding” drew eyeballs from the audience.

