Big B, Ranbir take a stroll in New York (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan walked down the streets of New York along with his “Brahmastra” co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh, who is currently shooting a schedule for the Ayan Mukerji directorial in New York, on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself with Ranbir.

“Out on a walk on the streets of New York City with the Ranbir Kapoor. Selfies and all,” Big B tweeted.

“Brahmastra” is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part will release on Independence Day, 2019.

-*-

What inspires Amy Jackson in India

Actress Amy Jackson, who hails from London, says it is the culture, people and the “biryani” that inspires her when she stays in India.

“Every time I land up in India, I get massively inspired! Is it the culture? The people? The biriyani? All of the above,” Amy tweeted on Sunday.

On the acting front, Amy will soon be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0”. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.

-*-

Shekhar Kapur is my guru: Kunal Kohli

Director-actor Kunal Kohli says veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is his guru and is honoured to have him as his friend.

“The demons that haunt you. That attack you every morning. When you least expect them. They are your own children, created and nurtured by you. Remember. They have little to do with your present situation. They are an accumulation of a past that has no reality except in your demons,” Shekhar tweeted on Sunday.

To which, Kohli replied: “Your films, thoughts and words inspire and give me strength to fight life’s battles. You truly are my guru and am honoured to have you as a friend as well. What I need to hear most, I hear at just the right time from you. Like these words of yours. Thank you for being you.”

–IANS

dc/nn/sed