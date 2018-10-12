Big B to pay off loans of over 850 UP farmers

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan says over 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been identified, and their loans to the tune of Rs 5.5 crore will be taken care of.

“A list of over 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been identified and their loans amounting to over 5.5 crore shall be taken care of… The assistance from the Bank in question assists in its execution and its benevolence,” the 76-year-old actor posted on his blog.

He had recently, through the government agencies, identified 44 families who had lost their loved ones – martyrs who gave up their lives for the country – and distributed cash to them as a gesture.

Big B said on his blog that it was a “satisfying experience”.

“44 families diversified into 112 entities were given out in my small way from Maharashtra. The bravehearts, the shaheed… More needs to be done from other parts of the country too… it shall be done,” he added.

He said over 350 farmers’ loans that were difficult to pay off, were paid off too to prevent them from committing suicide.

The 76-year-old also said he will contribute to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Karmveer’ Ajeet Singh, who works towards protection of girls forced into prostitution, in a gesture to help his endeavour. Apart from this, Big B said he will also contribute to Sarbani Das Roy, who has taken up the work to look after and protect those that are mentally ill.

