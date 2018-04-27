Big B wishes luck to Ameya Khopkar for Marathi A capella

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wished good luck to film producer Ameya Khopkar for an A capella rendition by Marathi celebrities.

Amitabh on Thursday, tweeted a link of the song and captioned: “A first by Marathi film… an Acapella rendition made by AVK Entertrainment, and Ameya Khopkar best wishes to you.”

Titled as “Marathi Celebrity Acappella”, the over five minute number, has 66 artistes and 43 songs.

The video released on the anniversary of first full-length Indian feature film “Raja Harishchandra” on May 2. It is a tribute to all the pillars Of Marathi industry.

It features personalities like Abhijeet Panse, Abhinay Deo, Bharat Jadhav, Charu Desale, Chetan Shashital, Kishori Shahne, Mahesh Manjrekar, Makrand Anaspure, Manasi Naik, Mangesh Desai, Mrunal Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sayali Sanjeev, Sneha Chavan, Sonali Khare, Swapnil Joshi, Vishal Inamdar, Vinod Kamble, and Vikram Phadnis among many others.

Amitabh on the professional front is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “102 Not Out”.

The 75-year-old cine icon has requested not to reveal the story of the film.

“A sincere and earnest appeal… Those that have seen the film please please do not reveal the story of the film in particular the ending!” he tweeted.

–IANS

dc/vm