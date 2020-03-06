‘Big Brother Canada’ season 8 features Brampton man

Hira Deol, a 30-year-old accountant by profession and resident of Brampton is one of the contestants on the latest season of “Big Brother Canada,” which premiered Wednesday, March 4. He is also the first turbaned Sikh houseguest on the popular show.

Hira Deol will compete against 15 other houseguests and he has his work cut out for him.

“As the first turban-wearing Sikh houseguest, I believe I represent one of the many different sides of Canadian multiculturalism,” Deol said in his Big Brother Canada profile.

This season, contestants will be competing for the grand prize of $100,000, as well as $10,000-worth of groceries, courtesy of Summer Fresh, and a trip for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.

In his profile, Deol, a husband and father, said his strategy is to start the game by relying on his social skills to gain trust from as many people as possible.

“I want to get to know everybody on a personal level and be a listening board,” he said. “Then, as the game progresses, I’ll rely on my physical and competitive skills to take myself further.”

The eighth season of “Big Brother Canada” airs every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Global. -CINEWS