‘Big Mouth’ renewed for season 3

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Animated comedy series “Big Mouth” has been renewed for a third season on streaming giant Netflix.

The digital platform announced the renewal on Saturday, reports variety.com.

“Big Mouth” has real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg telling stories about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.

Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett co-created and executive produce the series, which is a Netflix production.

Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll voices several characters including Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein also provide voices on the series.

The creative team behind has said in the past that they mined their own teenage years for awkward and funny moments to make up the show.

