‘Big Mouth’ season 3 to premiere in October

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Animated comedy show “Big Mouth” will return to Netflix with its third season on October 4.

The adult animated comedy is created by real-life childhood friends Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll.

“Big Mouth” revolves around a group of middle schoolers as they deal with their burgeoning puberty with the help of their own personal “hormone monsters”, reports variety.com.

The series is directed by Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

“Big Mouth” features voice work by comedians including John Mulaney, Rachel Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate.

The first season of “Big Mouth” that consisted of 10 episodes premiered on the streaming website in September 2017, and the second season was released in October 2018.

–IANS

dc/mag/