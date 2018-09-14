‘Bigg Boss 12’ promises Goa ‘feel’ amidst Western Ghats’ greenery

Lonavala, Sep 16 (IANS) People often make holiday plans and wish to spend quality time with their loved ones near beaches or mountains, but unfortunately most of the time all those plans get cancelled due to their ‘busy life’. But, if someone get a chance to experience the vibes of both beaches and mountains in their homes, then he or she might feel less regret about unmet travel trips.

This year, the 12 season of the controversial reality TV show “Bigg Boss”, which will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has come up with a beach theme and has its house designed in the form of a beach house.

Interesting, isn’t it ?

Located in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from Mumbai, the house of “Bigg Boss 12” will give 17 contestants the Goa “feel”.

Before contestants experience the aquatic ambience of the house, several journalists from Mumbai and Delhi were invited for a one-day stay at the house.

Also, the major innovation which has introduced in this season is the concept of jodis (couples). Following this, curious journalists flew down to Lonavla and some of them marched into the house with their family members.

The beautiful setting of the house was eye-catching.

From ceilings, floors to windows and a garden area, every little thing in the house seems to be nestled in the dunes or in the blue waves of sea.

Be it a living area or a bathroom or a bedroom, each corner of the house is pepped up with beautiful fish shaped chandliers and other objects related to the seaside.

National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar, who has designed the “Bigg Boss 12” house, said that it took over 200 labours to erect the structure in a two-three month span.

“The beach theme was my wife, Vanita Omung Kumar’s idea. She wanted to try the theme from a very long time but finally with this season, we fulfilled her wish,” he added.

Kumar also shared how challenging was it to give beachy vibe to the house.

He said: “Designing was easy but there were a lot of challenges involved while creating the house according to the beach theme. Initially, I mostly used light shades thinking such shades will give soothing effect but when i looked into a camera to see how those colors will turn out on screen, colours, especially white was burning out.

“So, then I had to make things a little darker.”

Swings, two lounging chairs for sun-bathers and a boat shaped lounge accessorised the garden area.

How can one forget about the confession room?

The confession room, one of the most important areas of the house where all the secret nominations and one-on-one conversations with the voice of “Bigg Boss”, take place has also been revamped.

Kumar has tried to make this year’s confession room look like a cosy “chilled out place” surrounded with coconut trees.

The jail, which was introduced in the show last year, is still present in the house.

There is also a ‘khufia khidki’ (secret window) and a small open area from where food can be served to the contestants who are jailed in the house.

Salman’s chalet-styled house is designed according to the theme too.

Though reporters were not allowed to see the “Dabangg” star’s chalet but Kumar said that there are paintings of Salman Khan which have been put inside his room and a splash of water colours on the walls.

From nominations to tasks to locking up in jail and facing eviction, journalists, who spent a day at the “Bigg Boss 12” house without any gadgets and no contact with outside world, experienced what contestants have to go through inside the house for 100 days under constant vigilance of over 80 cameras.

“Bigg Boss 12” will premiere on Colors on September 16.

