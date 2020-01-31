Bigg Boss 13: Housemates contend with spirited media posse

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) As an exciting season 13 of “Bigg Boss” inches closer to a heady final lap, IANS was part of a select group of mediapersons who gained entry into the Bigg Boss house to interact with the contestants, and also witness first-hand some of the interesting twists and turns in relationship between the inmates.

In a season ruled more by hate than love, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Kaur Gill have appeared to be sworn enemies, with Paras claiming his biggest mistake was to make a connection with Shehnaz from the very first week.

“I made a big mistake of trusting Shehnaz. She doesn’t understand the meaning of the word ‘flip’ but we do, and I feel bad because she flips. I should not have made a connection with her right from the first week,” Paras said, during the press interaction.

Pat came Shehnaz’s reply: “I don’t like his tone of speech, so prefer not to talk to him much. My dad told me that Paras is my enemy, many other people have also told me the same thing. Obviously I will trust my dad.”

The other remarkable story of strife this season has been the one between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The duo has forever been at loggerheads with each other. The actors, who were co-stars on the hit soap “Dil Se Dil Tak”, don’t seem to get along well at all.

Sidharth declared: “Right now we are just coexisting. If she behaves properly with me, which she has been doing over the last few days, I’ll also do the same.”

Rashami on her part cut a professional picture before the media, insisting she would have no problem working with Sidharth in future, despite the ugly spats they have had in the “Bigg Boss” house. “When I get such an offer I’d first like to see what the story is. We are professionals. I would never question Sidharth or my professionalism. We know how to differentiate between work and personal life. We will never disrespect the show,” she said.

Asim Riaz, who created quite a flutter when he proposed singer Himanshi Khurana despite reports claiming that he has a girlfriend outside the show, was questioned about his relationship status. The model first claimed he has parted ways with his ex-girlfriend, and then claimed he was never in a relationship with anyone and that he loves only Himanshi.

“I don’t have a girlfriend. I was in a relationship in the past but now we have parted ways. It was a friendship. We were very good friends. We used be in the same agency from where I got her to another agency from where we became close friends. I don’t want to know who is tweeting what in my name. I am very clear about what I want in my life and I just want to focus on the game. What I am very clear about is the fact that I love Himanshi and I will always stand by her,” he shared.

Right now, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill seem to make a popular pair, with fans calling them Sidnaz. Asked if Sidharth would like to continue with the relationship even after the show, he replied: “I am very fond of her. I am going to be with her no matter what. When we come out (of the house), she doesn’t need to be in touch with me every day but if at all god forbid she needs me anytime in her life, I will always be there for her. It feels great if people are liking us as Sidnaz. We share a great friendship and bond.”

Shehnaz, who has been tagged as a ‘flipper’, spoke about her bond with Sidharth Shukla saying: “When someone else calls me a flipper, it doesn’t affect me much but If Siddharth says something like that, I feel bad because I am emotionally attached to him.”

Another popular pair in the show is Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Talking about the bond they share, Paras said: “I hope that our bond will continue for a long time. Our friendship is very strong and I want it to continue for the lifetime. I don’t know about her but I will try to maintain this bond from my end.”

Mahira was asked why she does not accept openly that Paras has been a huge support for her, to which she replied: “Right from day one, Paras has been a huge support. Maybe I could not manage emotionally in this show without him. I did not realize how time flew with Paras by my side. It felt like family. People often tell me you are in the show because of Paras. I don’t like hearing that. If Paras was not there, maybe I would be here with someone else! I listen to Paras because I like his strategy. I am not denying that he supports me, but I am not here because of him, I am here with him.”

She added: “I connect with a very few people. In this show I have connected with Paras. Whenever I connect with a person, I try to maintain that throughout my life. So I want it to continue for a lifetime.”

Fans are very curious to learn about actress Rashami Desai’s relationship with model-actor Arhaan Khan with so much coming out about them in media reports and social media buzzing with speculations. However, when quizzed on her relationship status, Rashami said: “I don’t see the future. I am absolutely single and fantastic. Not at all ready to mingle. I am very happy right now and want to focus more on my career.”

This episode of “Bigg Boss 13” can be seen today on Colors at 10.30 pm.

–IANS

abh/vnc