‘Bigg Boss 13’: Why Rashmi Desai divorced Nandish Sandhu

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Rashmi Desai’s former husband and “Super 30” actor Nandish Sandhu is celebrating his birthday on Christmas Day.

Rashmi and Nandish met on the sets of “Uttaran” and, according to amarujala.com, the two dated for a while before tying the knot in 2012. A year later, news about them having troubles in their marital life started doing the rounds and their marriage broke in just four years.

Rashmi claimed that the reason behind their divorce was because Nandish had several “female friends”. Nandish on his part has said he was tired of Rashmi’s excessively sensitive behaviour.

A few photographs of Nandish along with another woman went viral around that time and since then the divorce between the two actors was taken into consideration.

Talking about her divorce, Rashmi had then said: “If Nandish had given his 100 percent to this relationship then nothing would have gone wrong. I have never had any problems with his female friends. I have never doubted him. I was busy with my travel and work. I did not know he was dating someone or not. Even if he is, then he should enjoy. I wish good for his future.”

The two were also seen in “Nach Baliye 7” and discussed about their bad relationship in the dance based reality show and news about her abortion also came out. But when things did not work out, they two decided to walk their own ways.

Nandish, who started his career as a model, stepped into the world of acting in 2007 with the show “Kasturi” and was later seen in the daily soaps like “Khwaish”, “Kayamath”, “Comedy Circus” and “Uttaran”.

Currently, Rashmi is creating waves in the season 13 of “Bigg Boss”. Now, she is reportedly dating her co-contestant Arhaan Khan.

–IANS

