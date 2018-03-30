Biggest names in Bollywood, who unfortunately went behind the bars at least once

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan although loved by millions of his fans still had a dark phase in terms of the number of court cases haunting him. Earlier the actor was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in 2015 but was later acquitted.

Saajan star Sanjay Dutt was convicted in the illegal possession of arms relating to the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and sentenced to five years imprisonment. Meanwhile he was held under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) in April 1993, due to terrorist interactions, and illegal possession of a 9mm pistol and an AK-56 assault rifle.

Moreover actress Monica Bedi, who made her debut in the early 1990s, was arrested in September 2002 with gangster Abu Salem by the Lisbon police for entering Portugal on forged documents. Previously on 29 September 2006, Bedi was convicted for passport forgery for procuring a passport under a fictitious name.

Shiney Ahuja was allegedly accused of raping his maid in June 2009. Meanwhile he stated that he had consensual sex with her through later confessed to the crime and he was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment. But the victim was later prosecuted for perjury.