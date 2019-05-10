Biggest party should lead government: Congress

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Holding that the biggest political party should get a chance to lead the government, the Congress on Thursday expressed hope that it will emerge as such after the results of Lok Sabha elections are out on May 23.

“Indian National Congress certainly believes and, subject to the final outcome on May 23, that we will be the biggest political party in the country with the blessings of the people of India. Naturally, the biggest political party should get a chance to lead. However, what will happen on May 23, I am not going to pre-empt and pre-judge today,” Congress Communications in charge Randeep Singh Surjewals told reporters here.

He said various opposition parties will get together and take an appropriate call on government formation after the results.

Asked what if no party gets a simple majority in Lok Sabha, Surjewala said the norm is fairly well established, that “whoever has the largest number in pre-poll alliance is normally called first, as laid down by the Supreme Court.”

–IANS

ps/vd