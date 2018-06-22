Bihar: 12 policemen suspended over arrest of minor vegetable seller

Patna, June 25 (IANS) Twelve police personnel, including officers-in-charge of two police stations here, were suspended on Monday over the arrest of a 14-year-old vegetable seller who was detained, thrashed and sent to jail for his refusal to give them jackfruit for free in March this year.

Inspector General (Patna Zone) N.H. Khan suspended the 12 police personnel — among whom are officers-in-charge of state capital-located Bypass Police Station and Agamkuan Police Station — on finding them guilty.

“Action has been taken against a dozen police officials for illegally arresting a minor vegetable seller for his alleged refusal to give jackfruit to police constables of the two police stations,” Khan said.

Khan conducted a detailed investigation and submited the report to the police headquarters on Monday. Last Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ordered a probe into the case.

According to police officials, the probe found lapses in investigation by the police officers posted at Bypass and Agamkuan police stations. The chargesheet was submitted in the court without their supervision.

The police personnel also declared that the victim was above 18 years of age. As a result, the minor was produced in the court and later sent to Beur Central Jail.

–IANS

