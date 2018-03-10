Bihar bypolls: NDA leads in Araria, Bhabua, Grand Alliance in Jahanabad

Patna, March 14 (IANS) The ruling BJP-led NDA was leading in the Araria Lok Sabha and Bhabua assembly by-elections while the opposition RJD was ahead in the Jahanabad assembly bypoll on Wednesday.

After three hours of counting of votes, the candidates of the Grand Alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) were trailing in two seats.

In Araria, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Pradip Kumar Singh was leading by 8,979 votes over RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam.

In Bhabua, the BJP’s Rinki Pandey was leading by 3,252 votes over the Congress’ Sambhu Patel.

In Jahanabad, the RJD’s Suday Yadav was leading by 15,000 votes over the Janata Dal-United’s Abhiram Sharma.

Though these are early trends, there was an upbeat mood in the National Democratic Alliance camp here. The results were expected to be declared by the afternoon, an Election Commission official said.

