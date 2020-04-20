Bihar COVID-19 tally touches 96

Patna, April 20 (IANS) With three new coronavirus positive cases reported in Monghyr, the number of corona infected patients in Bihar went up to 96.

Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said three people from Jamalpur in Monghyr tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday evening.

He said all the three patients are men and were in contact with the coronavirus infected people.

A corona infected patient from Monghyr died in Patna AIIMS in March while a patient from Vaishali died on Friday.

Of the total number of cases from 14 districts of Bihar, 29 are from Siwan, 20 from Munger, 11 from Nalanda, seven from Patna, five from Gaya, nine from Begusarai, three from Gopalganj, four from Buxar, three from Nalanda and one each from Bhojpur, Saran, Lakhisarai, Vaishali and Bhagalpur.

A total of 11,401 tests have been done in Bihar as of now of which 96 are positive while 42 have recovered whereas results of 490 samples are awaited.

–IANS

hindi-rt/