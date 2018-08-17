Bihar donates Rs 10 cr to Kerala

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) Bihar on Saturday donated Rs 10 crore for relief and rehabilitation work in flood-ravaged Kerala.

“I am sending a small contribution of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for Kerala,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

“No one knows better than the people of Bihar about the miseries caused by the natural calamities during flood. I am confident the strength and resilience of the people of Kerala will carry the state through this catastrophe.

“Saddened by the tragic loss of lives and large scale damage done to the properties because of heavy flood triggered by continuous rains in Kerala. I convey heartful condolence to all the victims and their families on behalf of the people of Bihar,” he added.

–IANS

ik/ksk/bg