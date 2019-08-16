Bihar killings: Slain policeman’s family demands CBI probe

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) A day after a sub-inspector and a constable of the Bihar Police were killed and a constable seriously injured by criminals during an encounter in Saran district, the slain sub-inspector’s family has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Sub-Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Sah and constable Mohd Farooq were part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate a dacoity that took place in a house in Saran’s Marhaura market under Garhka police station a few days ago.

They were killed near a taxi stand in Marhaura market on Tuesday night, when half a dozen criminals in a Scorpio opened indiscriminate firing at them after SIT tried to stop their vehicle. Criminals also looted an AK-47 rifle and a pistol from the team.

Critically injured constable Rajneesh Kumar is battling for his life at the Patna Medical College and Hospital after he was shifted from a hospital in Saran late Tuesday night following his deteriorating condition.

“We demand a CBI probe into killing as it seems they was killed under a conspiracy while the criminals fled,” said Sah’s family members.

Jitendra Kumar, ADG, Police Headquarters, said police teams were conducting searches to arrest the criminals.

