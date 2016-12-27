Bihar nod for 50% quota in judicial services

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) The Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar on Tuesday decided to provide 50 percent reservation in the state judicial services, an official said.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar here, said an official of the chief minister’s office.

According to a notification issued by the state General Administration Department, aspirants belonging to Extremely Backward Class (EBC) will get 21 per cent reservation, Other Backward Class (OBC) 12 per cent, Scheduled Caste (SC) 16 per cent, and Scheduled Tribe 1 per cent in the state judicial services.

Besides, 35 per cent quota has been reserved for women belonging to all categories.

In October this year, the Supreme Court has asked the Bihar Government and Patna High Court to complete the exercise for providing reservation to backward classes in the state judicial services by January 1, 2017.

The apex court also upheld the high court’s judgement, quashing Rules 4A and 3A introduced by amending the Bihar Superior Judicial Service Rules, 1951, and Bihar Civil Services (Judicial Branch) (Recruitment) Rules, 1955, respectively, providing for reservation of posts in the judicial services in favour of backward classes.

All the major political parties in the state had been demanding reservation for backward classes in judicial services.

