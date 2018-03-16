Bihar’s contribution in nation’s progress exemplary: Modi

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Bihar on the occasion of ‘Bihar Diwas’, saying that the state’s contribution towards the country’s progress was “exemplary and invaluable”.

“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Bihar on ‘Bihar Diwas’. Right from historical times, Bihar’s contribution towards the nation’s progress is exemplary and invaluable,” Modi tweeted.

Bihar Diwas marks the day the state of Bihar was carved out of the Bengal Presidency by the British in 1912.

–IANS

aks/ksk