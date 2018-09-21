Bihar’s law and order in bad shape: Kushwaha

Sep 24 (IANS) RLSP chief and Union Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that law and order in the state was in a bad shape.

‘Law and order is in bad condition and in a bad shape,’ Kushwaha told the media here while referring to increasing incidents of crimes in the state.

In the last 24 hours, four people, including a former Mayor of Muzaffarpur, were killed. The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is a BJP ally.

–IANS

