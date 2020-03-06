Bihar’s ‘Mushroom Mahila’ gets Nari Shakti Puraskar

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Among the women conferred with the Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind, here on Sunday, was 43-year-old Bina Devi from the Munger district of Bihar.

Known as ‘Mushroom Mahila’ for popularising mushroom cultivation, she has been working in the Maoist-affected Belhar block of Munger. Her tireless efforts in the last five years have popularised mushroom cultivation in many villages and helped improve farmers’ economic condition.

Along with the mushroom cultivation, she has also been teaching farmers organic farming, compost making and organic insecticide. Due to her courage and positive attitude, the women in the area are also taking up cattle rearing.

Devi’s efforts have seen farmers in 105 villages opting for mushroom cultivation. She is also providing digital training and has helped over 700 women to use mobile phones.

–IANS

hindi-dpb/pcj