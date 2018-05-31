Bikers bluff woman to steal money, valuables

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) A woman motorist was robbed of money and valuables here on Thursday by two men on a bike, who bluffed her by indicating one of her car’s tyre was punctured, as per her police complaint

The FIR filed at a south Delhi police station said that she was driving to work at 8 a.m. along the Ring Road, when two men on a motor bike gestured that her car’s tyre was punctured.

“I drove another 1.5 to 2 km and then near Nauroji Nagar market, I got out to check the tyre. I locked the car as soon as I got out and had my mobile in my hand,” she said in the FIR.

On finding that there was no problem in any of the tyres, she said: “I went to my driver’s side, unlocked it to sit down – when all of a sudden the passenger side door was yanked open and my purse with my cards, bangle, rings, bunch of pen drives were yanked out by the motorcycle miscreants who sped away.”

“Saddened to say Delhi is unsafe for a lady even in the morning,” she reported.

