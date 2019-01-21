Bikers gun down gangster in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 23 (IANS) Two bike-borne assailants allegedly gunned down a person in old Gurugrams Shivaji Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jaydev alias JD, who was an active member of a gang once run by slain gangster Neetu Gahlot. Gahlot was killed in 2008, the police said.

According to the official, the attackers came on a bike and fired indiscriminately at him around 6 p.m on Wednesday. Jaydev sustained six to seven gunshot injuries in chest and abdomen, and later succumbed in hospital.

“Around 12 to 15 rounds were fired,” said witnesses.

JD was considered as strong man of the area and was allegedly involved in land and property grabbing activities.

–IANS

