Bikers open fire at journalists at Delhi flyover

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on three journalists around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday at the Barapullah flyover, police said. However, no one was injured in the firing.

National news channel ABP’s reporter Siddharth Purohit, cameraman Arvind Kumar and driver Chander Sen were fired at when they were on way to Prasad Nagar Police Station in their office cab for night reporting.

“Two bike-borne youth chased our vehicle and signalled us to stop. When we didn’t, one of them took out a pistol and fired at least three shots,” Purohit told IANS.

“Luckily, none of the bullets hit us. The first bullet hit the gate, second the window on the driver’s side and the third missed the vehicle,” he said.

The cab driver drove at over 120 kmph to save our lives. We stopped the cab upon seeing policemen at a picket near Pragati Maidan and informed them about the incident, he added.

Purohit said the response of the police was slack. One of the policemen just asked us to inform the Police Control Room (PCR). However, the PCR vehicle didn’t show up until at least two hours, he added.

The three policemen on duty — Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitender, Head Constable Rishi and Constable Narvi — have been suspended for negligence of duty, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Parvinder Singh told IANS.

Based on the journalists’ statement, the Delhi Police had registered a case of attempt to commit robbery and charged the unidentified assailants under the Arms Act, he said.

“A special team has been set up to investigate the case. The cab, which was fired upon, has been sent for a forensic investigation,” Singh said.

